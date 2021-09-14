WATCH: Stephen Colbert Storms Off Set After Ranting About the Existence of ‘Sex Parties’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert is still reeling from his lack of sex party invitations.

After hitting at the mere existence of sex parties during a June 2021 edition of The Late Show (despite the fact that he was offered an audience member’s business card), Colbert was at it again on Monday night.

“I just don’t buy that sex parties are actually a thing,” he said. “I’m in show business, supposedly the height of decadence and I’ve never once been asked to a sex party.”

The host noted that he’s argued against the existence of sex parties before, lamenting that his last rant did not even earn him an invitation.

“Really? Really? I’ve said this before, I just don’t buy that sex parties are actually a thing,” he said. “I’m in show business, supposedly the height of decadence, and I’ve never once been asked to a sex party.”

The late night host’s qualms were sparked by a Vice articled titled “The Sweaty, Sticky, Triumphant Return of Sex Parties,” which highlighted those who have attended these events as cities have started to reopen after the pandemic shutdowns.

“No matter how many times I come on TV and say that they don’t exist. I’ve never been invited, or uninvited, or not invited to a sex party,” Colbert said. “No one’s ever said ‘hey Steve, missed you at the sex party last night. Too bad, you seem like the kind of person who would be really great to have a sex party, a real sex asset to the party.”

The host then reasoned that his invitations must just be in his “junk email folder,” before quickly clarifying that by that he means “the folder where I keep my junk’s email.”

“Lilsteve@colbert.org,” he shared. “That’s right, that’s right. My penis is a nonprofit.”

Colbert then made the mistake of asking an audience member, who was attending the show on his 18th birthday, if he had ever been invited to a sex party.

“I’m with my mom,” said the audience member, pointing to his mother in the seat next to him.

The response was enough for Colbert to storm off set — returning about 10 seconds later.

“I apologize, I apologize. I should not have asked you that question,” Colbert said. “Mom, have you ever been invited to a sex party?”

