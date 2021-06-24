Watch: Stephen Colbert Swiftly Rejects Audience Member’s Invitation to a ‘Sex Party’  

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert told his audience that he does not believe “sex parties and orgies” exist — prompting someone to extend an invitation.

On Wednesday’s Late Show, Colbert gave viewers a rundown of NYC Health Authority’s updated guidelines for safer sex amid the pandemic.

“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact,” states one guideline.

“First of all, if you’re able to have sex around a wall, congratulations,” cracked Colbert, adding, “And if you’re using a sex wall, make sure there is a stud every 18 inches.”

Other guidelines were meant to help New Yorkers navigate sex parties and group sex scenarios safely, as more and more people are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I was a young man, a young teenager, and I heard stories and rumors in the adult sex world that there were sex parties and orgies and flesh pits,” Colbert said after reading the guidelines. “Then I grew up and I found out there’s none of that. At least, for me, and I’m in show business.”

The host admitted that NYC Health Authority “hinted at a world of fucking that I know nothing about,” adding, “I don’t think that these things are necessary. I actually don’t think that there are sex parties going on in the city. I think there’s one guy –”

Colbert was then interrupted by someone seated on the balcony, who yelled, “I’ll give you my card!”

“What!?” Colbert exclaimed. “Stand up? No, thank you.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

