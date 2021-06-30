WATCH: Tolkien Superfan Stephen Colbert Gets Stumped by Hobbits on Lord of the Rings Trivia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

J.R.R. Tolkien superfan and previously undefeated Lord of the Rings trivia star Stephen Colbert has finally met his match.

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Hobbits Merry and Pippin in the Lord of the Rings respectively, joined Tuesday’s The Late Show — managing to trip up Colbert on a piece of franchise trivia.

Monaghan first explained that Colbert would win a “priceless” prize if able to answer both questions the Hobbits presented to him, and one was even a “two-parter.”

“Who is Shelob’s mother, and how did she die?” Monaghan asked.

Colbert, who speaks Elvish and even appeared in a cameo as a Lake-town spy for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, proved his nerd status and answered the question seamlessly.

“Well, Shelob’s mother is Ungoliant, okay?” Colbert said. “And she died by consuming herself in her own webs of darkness.”

“He’s got it!” Monaghan exclaimed, prompting Colbert to stand up and flex for the audience.

Unfortunately, Colbert’s streak ended there.

“As you know, Merry and Pippin meet Treebeard, he is an Ent,” Boyd said. “The Ents have a meeting with Merry and Pippin, which is called an Entmoot. They have this Entmoot in Fangorn Forest. But where in Fangorn Forest?”

Colbert’s face immediately turned sour, as he clearly did not know the answer to Boyd’s question.

“I don’t know,” Colbert said. “I don’t know the name of it.”

“Ladies and gentleman,” Boyd responded, “Stumped by Pippin!”

Colbert later surprised his guest with a question from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

“Very little-known fact that a Hobbit invented the game of golf,” Jackson said. “What I want to know is, Merry or Pippin descended directly from the Hobbit who invented golf, and what was the name of that Hobbit who invented the game of golf?”

Colbert avenged himself, raising his hand and yelling, “Pippin! And his name was Bullroarer Took!”

While he didn’t get all answers correct, Monaghan still gifted Colbert with a pair of Merry’s ears from the movie, which the host quickly tried on and showed off to the audience.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com