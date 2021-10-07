Whopping 53 Percent of Republican Men Object to Black James Bond — And Even More Oppose Hispanic 007

A new poll shows that Republican men are by far the most likely group to oppose a Black James Bond, the only group polled in which a majority said so — and they oppose the idea of other non-white Bonds even more.

The Morning Consult poll coincides with the release of No Time to Die, current 007 actor Daniel Craig’s final entry in the long-running espionage film series.

Respondents to the poll were asked “Do you support or oppose the following portrayals of James Bond in future Bond movies?”

Among all respondents, “a Black James Bond” received the most support at 45 percent support versus 30 percent opposed, with “Hispanic James Bond” the only other variation to receive a plurality at 39% to 35%.

“Asian James Bond” polled at 36% support versus 38% opposed, and “A female James Bond” was close behind at 36% support versus 45% opposed.

But among the subgroups tabulated in the poll, only one group opposed a Black James Bond by a majority: Republican men. A whopping 53 percent said they oppose a future Black James Bond, and 40 percent said they “strongly oppose” such a character.

And this group was even more hostile to the idea of a Hispanic (60% oppose – 21% support) or an Asian (60% oppose – 22% support) Bond.

But even more unthinkable than a non-white James Bond, to Republican men, is a woman of any race in the role. While 23 percent of them said they’d support “A female James Bond,” 64 percent say they “oppose,” with 53% saying they “strongly oppose” a woman in the role.

The new film does feature a Black woman — Lashana Lynch — as Agent 007, but the character is not named James Bond.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com