Wild Bodycam Footage Shows Ezra Miller Running Away From Police During Hawaii Arrest

Bodycam footage of Ezra Miller’s Hawaii arrest has been made public.

Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, was arrested in March at a karaoke bar in Hawaii after being the subject of 10 police calls that month.

Footage of the karaoke bar arrest was released Wednesday, and shows Miller claiming they were assaulted twice and that they filmed the incident.

The video begins with police speaking to another person outside of the bar, who claimed that the actor triggered the incident by spitting in his face.

“I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video,” Miller says to the officers once they finish speaking to the other patron. “I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

In longer footage published by the Daily Mail, Miller can then be heard demanding an officer to share his name and badge number before running away.

Once police catch up to the actor, Miller can be heard asking why they were being arrested for disorderly conduct when they were assaulted.

“I was complying,” Miller said, prompting an officer to accuse the actor of want to “play the game.”

Miller went on to allege that they spit in someone’s face because “a guy in that bar declared himself a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

“Ok, so?” an officer responds.

The footage then shows Miller getting searched by police, during which they claim an officer touched their penis.

“I’m transgender, non-binary and don’t want to be searched by a man,” they added, announcing that they were invoking their ninth and fourth amendment rights.

After their arrest, Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

Watch above, via YouTube.

