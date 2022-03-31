Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, was the subject of 10 police calls in a month before getting arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Miller was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii earlier this week after they took issue with people singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ballad “Shallow.”

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that the song aggravated Miller, who ultimately “yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.”

News of the actor’s arrest was slightly overshadowed by Will Smith’s onstage slap of Chris Rock, yet their mugshot still went viral on Twitter. Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

This is not Miller’s first run-in with Hawaiian law enforcement, as the actor has been the source of 10 police calls in Hilo since March 7, according to Quiocho.

The day following Miller’s karaoke bar arrest, two people filed a petition asking for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming Miller had “burst into their bedroom and threatened them.”

“The complaint claims that Miller ‘burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened’ the alleged male victim by ‘saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife,’” added a report from The Independent.

According to the AP, the petition also accuses Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Miller’s arrest comes just ahead of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore global premiere in April and ahead of DC universe film The Flash, in which they star as Barry Allen, a.k.a The Flash.

The actor also made headlines in April 2020 when they appeared to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland in a video that surfaced online.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com