Young Thug, 26 Others Arrested on Gang Related Charges Including Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna, along with 26 others, have been arrested on gang-related charges after being named in a 56-count grand jury indictment.

All 28 people arrested, including Gunna and Thug’s brother Unfoonk, are connected to Thug’s label and imprint YSL, and were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

PART 2: The Enterprise pic.twitter.com/PqiJLXD84w — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

“YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL,” prosecutors argued in the 88-page indictment. “YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.”

The indictment also listed several objectives of the alleged conspiracy, including, “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.”

Thug, whose given name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was additionally arrested on charges of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity and will appear in court on Tuesday, according to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden:

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Thug’s fellow defendants will also face charges including armed robbery, murder, and aggravated assault, as well as drug and weapon charges.

Yak Gotti and four others were specifically charged with murder for the January 2015 death of Donovan Thomas, Jr., who was identified as a rival gang member in the indictment.

While Thug is not named in the murder charges, he has been accused of renting the car, a 2014 Infiniti Q50 Sedan, that was used “in the commission of” Thomas’ killing.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever,” Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel said in a statement to ABC News. “We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com