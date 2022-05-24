Walmart Pulls, Apologizes for Juneteenth-Themed Ice Cream After Sparking Outrage

Walmart has pulled a Juneteenth-themed ice cream from their shelves after the desert kicked up backlash on social media, according to a new report. The label for the ice cream said it was meant to “share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

In a statement this week to Fox, the company acknowledged their ice cream had caused “concern” among customers. Photos of the packaging for Walmart’s holiday-themed treat sparked backlash on social media over the weekend, with the business being accused of exploiting the holiday. Among the critics was comedian and The Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr., whose tweets kicked off much of the attention Walmart received.

Oddly, I’m more offended at the four fingers. How Imma rock my panky ring if I ain’t got a pinky?!!! pic.twitter.com/0B3OkVkOBG — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 22, 2022

Would you like some Juneteenth Ice cream on a Juneteenth plate as you sip your beer in a Juneteenth Koozie? pic.twitter.com/VCDpfOgYro — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 23, 2022

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” the statement reads. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden. It celebrates June 19, 1865, the day of emancipation for those enslaved in the United States.

Walmart celebrated with their red velvet cheesecake-flavored ice cream, though some on social media noted the ice cream was similar to one from Creamalicious, a Black-owned ice cream company out of Cincinnati, which sells products at Walmart.

