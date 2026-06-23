Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) responded to a New York City coffee shop banning him and branding him a “genocide enabler” for his pro-Israel views during an interview on CNN on Monday night.

The Democratic lawmaker told host newLaura Coates the ordeal was “real sad” and a reflection of the “sad state” of the world right now. He said Poetica coffee shop’s decision to publicly lambast him on its Instagram account — which included a sneaky picture of Goldman after he spent $9.82 at the business — was truly bizarre.

“What is going on in the Middle East is horrific. And the idea of accusing someone who you don’t know of supporting a genocide — I mean, it’s crazy,” Goldman said. “Now, I may disagree as to whether or not there’s a genocide, but come on. We’re better than this.”

Goldman said Poetica’s rant against him was “quite surprising,” considering the nice interaction he had with the cashier. He said the hijab-wearing woman “couldn’t have been nicer” and allowed his daughter to use the bathroom, which spurred him to buy a coffee and give her a “large tip.”

“I honestly was so grateful for her kindness,” Goldman said. He then said the shop’s Instagram post was “diametrically opposed” to the humanity she showed.

Goldman added that he is a supporter of Israel, but that does not mean he backs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — much like proud Americans can love the country but not support President Donald Trump, he said.

His interview on CNN came a day after the coffee shop ripped him.

Poetica Coffee shop posted, “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

The post continued:

See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund — we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.

As Mediaite’s Jennifer Bowers Bahney noted, “Goldman recently served as the honorary grand marshal of New York’s Israel Day parade, and is running Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary against former city Comptroller Brad Lander.”

Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine found Poetica’s owner Parviz Mukhamadkulov owes about $400,000 in taxes and accused Israel of the September 11 terror attacks.

Levine also pointed out Poetica’s website hails its radical hospitality,” and said its “door is open to everyone.” Everyone but Goldman and other Israel supporters, it appears.

Watch above.

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