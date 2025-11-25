Ben Shapiro Blasts Right-Wingers for ‘Weirdly Feminizing Young Men’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conservative media star Ben Shapiro said right-wing pundits and politicians are failing Gen Z men by going soft on them and not hitting them with some much-needed “tough talk.”

Shapiro, during a recent award ceremony, said many young men have bought into a “nihilistic” worldview because they are routinely told they will never be able to afford buying a house or getting married.

“I think that the right is actually weirdly feminizing young men by giving them a victimology to buy into,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro made the comment on November 16, while receiving the Herzel Prize from the Jewish Leadership Conference in New York City. The prize was also awarded to The Free Press founder and new CBS News boss Bari Weiss, as well as columnist and political commentator Dan Senor.

“It’s true that young people have been disserved by a political class that lies to them,” Shapiro said, during a discussion with the other winners. “And maybe this is just the nature of politics, which is that politicians have a stake in telling you that you have unsolvable problems that only they can solve if you give them enough power.”

He continued, “But the problem is, if you say that to young men and you remove the agency from them, they get angry and they don’t know what to do with that anger.”

Shapiro said the idea young people can’t buy a home or get married anymore is absurd. But it might mean having to move from expensive cities like NYC to other parts of the country — a point he said he got “so much crap” for recently.

Rather than humoring pessimistic beliefs about their future, Republican leaders would be better served following the lead of an unnamed soccer coach that Shapiro talked to, he said. The coach told Shapiro that you can rally young men by being honest with them and telling “them how much they sucked,” rather than dancing around the issue.

“That’s how you actually get men going,” Shapiro said.

The Daily Wire co-founder added the right’s hesitance to being frank with young men has, in a “weird way,” led many Americans to follow Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate.

“[Fuentes] says you guys are a bunch of cucks and what you need to do is go and take out the Jews, basically,” Shapiro said.

Here is how right-wingers should address young conservatives, Shapiro concluded:

Listen, if you’re failing in life, yes, we can get the obstacles out of your way. But kind of, it’s a little your fault. It’s a little your fault, you should actually pick your ass up and go out and do something useful. And this notion that you, as a Gen Z male, are facing these obstacles that no other human has faced for all of human history, like read a book for once! Like seriously, go talk to your grandfather.

