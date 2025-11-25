Barstool Podcast Host Returns From Hiatus to Announce the End of His Show

Barstool Sports podcast host Kirk Minihane returned from his hiatus on Tuesday to announce that his show would be coming to an end.

Last week, Minihane took to social media to let listeners know he’d be stepping away for an indefinite period of time. He specifically cited his mental health struggles as the reason for his hiatus, adding that “it’s been a really tough last few months” and that “it’s OK to ask for help when you need it.”

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kirk Minihane Show, the titular host returned to inform fans that the show they were currently taping would be the last:

You know, I took this break. I’ve just been going through it, going through it; and I’ve thought about it a lot… and I think the show for me now is just, I’m just kind of done with it. So I talked to Dave Portnoy in that last few days, last night extensively, and I’m gonna do Unnamed, I’m gonna do, you know, the movie stuff, I’m gonna do trivia. They want me to do live events like golf, mini golf, whatever. I’m gonna do that, but The Case is now my full-time job; and then Dave and I came to the conclusion last night, KMS is over. So this is the last episode of The Kirk Minihane Show. We’re done. This is not a bit. I’m not coming back in three months. Dave and I are, we’re good. We’re done.

.@kirkmin announces that today is the last episode of The Kirk Minihane show. pic.twitter.com/HmdRSVpA36 — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) November 25, 2025

Minihane and Portnoy had previously been involved in a public feud. Minihane called out the Barstool founder over his defense of the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and the two engaged in an ugly shouting match on-air over Jewish jokes.

As Minihane noted on the show, most of his energy will devoted to his true crime podcast The Case.