‘Betrayal!’ Karoline Leavitt Blames Joe Biden’s ‘Horrific Leadership’ for DC National Guard Shooting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed ex-President Joe Biden for the “debacle” of allowing nearly 100,000 Afghans to enter the U.S. during his administration, saying it has been a “historic failure” that “continues to haunt this country.”

Leavitt lambasted Biden during a press conference on Monday, while giving an update on the shooting in Washington, D.C. last week that killed one National Guard member and severely wounded another. The suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, entered the U.S. as part of Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, which resettled Afghans in the States, after the U.S. withdrew from the country in 2021. His application for asylum was approved in April.

Biden “recklessly released” Afghans will “little to no vetting,” Leavitt said, with “no regard for the disorder and violence that this would unleash on American communities.”

She said Americans are now forced to “live with the deadly consequences” of Biden’s “horrific leadership.” Leavitt also said Biden committed the “original sin” of allowing Lakanwal into the country, which led to the deadly D.C. shooting.

“The terrifying truth is the Afghanistan debacle is just a small part of the Democrats’ complete and total betrayal of the American people during the Biden years,” she continued. “The tragedy that we just witnessed the day before Thanksgiving is a reminder that untold thousands of terrorists, gang members, and criminals were invited into our country and remain here to this very day.”

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old National Guard member, was killed in the heinous attack on November 27. The other troop who was shot, 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, continues to fight for his life in the hospital, Leavitt said.

“She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. She’s not with us,” President Donald Trump said on Thanksgiving. “[Beckstrom was] outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible.”

Trump, on Wednesday night, vowed the “animal” who shot the two troops will “pay a very steep price.” His administration, the next morning, halted “all immigration requests” from Afghanistan.

He also ordered a “full-scale, rigorous re-examination” of green card holders from 19 “countries of concern” on Thursday, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, and Venezuela.

Fox News on Saturday reported authorities had arrested another Afghan who entered under the same program as Lakanwal earlier in the week for threatening to bomb the Fort Worth area in a TikTok video.

