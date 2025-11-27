Trump Admin Freezes ‘All Immigration Requests’ from Afghans After DC Shooting

The Trump administration abruptly halted “all immigration requests” from Afghan nationals on Wednesday night, hours after an Afghan man was arrested following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

Citizenship and Immigration Services said processing was suspended pending a review of “security and vetting protocols.”

Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and… — USCIS (@USCIS) November 27, 2025

Officials identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, described by the Department of Homeland Security as “a criminal alien from Afghanistan.” Authorities said he arrived in September 2021 under the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome program, following U.S. military withdrawal from the country, and was granted asylum earlier this year. He is reportedly not cooperating with investigators.

The shooting unfolded just after 2:15 EST near Farragut Square, where two National Guard soldiers were on patrol.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect “came around the corner” and “immediately started firing” in what he called an “ambushed” attack. Other Guard members tackled the gunman before police arrived; he was shot four times, according to law enforcement. Both National Guard troops are reportedly in critical condition.

In response, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the president ordered an additional 500 Guard troops to Washington, declaring: “This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington DC safe and beautiful.”

The deployment adds to the nearly 2,200 Guard members already in the capital, part of a broader Trump strategy to crack down on crime.