Bill Maher bashed both Democrats and Republicans during a CNN interview on Sunday, saying the GOP goes “too far,” even when it is correct on issues like illegal immigration, while Democrats are pushing “revolutionaries” like Zohran Mamdani “in a country that is not asking for [a] revolution.”

Maher shared his issues with the two major parties during an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

“Why can’t either one of them be normal?” Maher asked rhetorically.

The Real Time host started off by saying it would be “so easy” for President Donald Trump to “score points” with Americans on both sides of the aisle, if he would just stop with “the excesses.” Trump “wasn’t wrong” about the border, or NATO needing to pay more, “certain trade policies that needed to be fixed,” and DEI initiatives being overdone, Maher said.

But he said the Trump Administration has went overboard in handling many of these issues.

“People don’t like to see people tackled at Home Depot,” Maher said.

Host Fareed Zakaria, a moment later, asked Maher, “Could you imagine yourself ever voting Republican?”

“Of course,” Maher said, but there are roadblocks. “I mean, [Republicans] would have to certainly lose the idea, we don’t concede elections.”

Maher then moved on to sharing his concerns with Dems. One big problem, he said, is that socialists like Mamdani and Katie Wilson, the new mayor-elect in Seattle, are gaining traction.

They just elected a socialist —some would say communist mayor in New York City — and I see now Seattle, just like they’re calling her ‘Mamdani West.’ So you know, if we wind up with a situation where very blue cities all around the country have socialist leadership, but that’s not where the country is in general, that’s not good for the Democratic Party,” Maher said.

He said this was a result of Dems wanting to “reinvent everything” and being “anti-common sense,” rather than just tailoring their message to the average American.

“They’re just asking for politicians to fix things,” Maher added.

Watch part of his segment above, via CNN.