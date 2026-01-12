Bill Maher Scoffs at Stars Honoring ‘Terrible’ Renee Good Shooting: ‘I Don’t Need to Wear a Pin’

Real Time host Bill Maher believes the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota was “terrible” and done by ICE agents acting like “thugs” — but don’t expect him to wear anything to commemorate Good, like some of his fellow Hollywood stars did at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

USA Today asked Maher while he was walking the red carpet about celebs like Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes using their “platform” and wearing pins to honor Good.

“Do you feel that’s effective or no?” asked reporter Ralphie Aversa.

Maher chuckled at the question before answering.

“Oh come on, we’re just here for show business today. It was a terrible thing that happened and it shouldn’t have happened, ” Maher said. “And if they didn’t act like such thugs it wouldn’t have had to happen. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it.”

He then moved on to the next red carpet interviewer.

As Aversa mentioned, Sykes and Ruffalo wore “Be Good” pins in memory of the 37-year-old protester who was shot and killed.

Ruffalo told USA Today she was “murdered” and said Vice President JD Vance was “lying” about the shooting.

He also complained President Donald Trump “illegally invaded” and started a “war” with Venezuela, before ripping Trump as a “pedophile” and “convicted rapist.”

Sykes similarly ridiculed Trump and ICE, telling Variety that Americans need to “speak up and shut this rogue government down.” She said the ICE raids are “awful.”

Later, during the show, Sykes took a jab at Maher, saying he “gives us so much — but I would love a little less.”

Democrats and Republicans have been sharply divided over the shooting, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) both condemning ICE and the Trump administration for it.

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security posted a three minute, 31-second clip of Good blocking traffic in response to Frey claiming she was “definitively trying” to leave the scene before she was shot. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News earlier on Sunday that she was sending “hundreds more” ICE agents to Minnesota to help conduct raids and keep other agents safe.