Florida Republican Endorsed by Tucker Carlson Launches Stunning, Racist Attack on ‘By’rone’ Donalds

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback launched a stunning, racist attack on his Republican primary rival, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), over the weekend.

Fishback’s bigoted dogwhistle came after one user shared pictures of Donalds with his wife and Fishback with a woman, captioning it “BREAKING: James Fishback once again MOGS By’rone Donalds.”

Mog, per Merriam-Webster, “is a humorous Internet slang term meaning ‘to outclass,’ used especially to describe one person as appearing far more attractive than another. It was originally used to praise one man as being taller, more muscular, or more stereotypically handsome in direct comparison to another man.”

BREAKING: James Fishback once again MOGS By'rone Donalds pic.twitter.com/1suNFgBJmL — Joan (@joanfromdc) January 11, 2026

In a quote-tweet, Fishback echoed the butchering of his name, and added his own not-so-subtle race-related dig, writing “By’rone wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto.”

By’rone wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto https://t.co/y0bjhWNxvN — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 11, 2026

Tucker Carlson recently endorsed Fishback — who has made his anti-Israel position a centerpiece of his campaign — during a recent conversation between the two that Carlson promoted on X by declaring, “James Fishback is running for governor in Florida. Pretty soon, all winning Republican politicians will talk like this.”

Fishback has been accused of beginning a relationship with his ex-fiancée, Keniah Fort, while she was still a minor.

From Florida’s Voice, a conservative Sunshine State publication:

ort stated that she joined Fishback’s organization in 2021 at age 16, while Fishback was 26, and that he initiated a romantic relationship with her while she was still a minor. She said he explicitly instructed her to keep the relationship secret, a tactic some experts might describe as grooming. Documents show Fort alleged her relationship with Fishback escalated over time. In Spring of 2023, she said she and Fishback began to live together, during which she was financially dependent on him due to irregular pay from her work in his organization. The petition describes repeated conflicts and aggressive behavior, including Fishback throwing objects, screaming, and on one occasion grabbing Fort’s arm, leaving visible marks. Fort alleged Fishback tried to gaslight her and threatened self-harm to manipulate her.

Fishback told Florida’s Voice that “False accusations are sadly all too common today. The court in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit reviewed these egregious accusations, conducted two lengthy hearings, and fully exonerated me. I have never been arrested or charged with any crime unlike my opponent Byron Donalds.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Donalds last February before the congressman had even begun his campaign.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” wrote Trump at the time. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”