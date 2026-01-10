Bowen Yang Retracts Telling Dems to Not ‘Waste Your Money’ on Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Campaign
Former Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has walked back his comments on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) after he and comic Matt Rogers told their fans “don’t waste your money” on the Democratic lawmaker’s Senate campaign.
Yang and Rogers both retracted their remarks in separate Instagram posts on Saturday. Their retractions follow some social media users accusing Yang of “anti-Blackness” for telling Dems to not donate to Crockett.
“Should not have cursorily weighed in on this,” Yang posted. “Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”
His comments were added to re-post of what Rogers had to say about the topic.
Rogers insisted he was a “very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise.”
He added, “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win and I will be better at finding ways to help.”
Their Saturday comments come after Rogers pleaded with their listeners to not give any money to Crockett on the Wednesday episode of their Las Culturistas podcast.
“Don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it,” Rogers said.
Yang then chimed in, “I must agree.”
As mentioned above, a number of people accused the comedians of being “anti-Black” and racist following the podcast.
You can see some of those reactions below:
On the same podcast, Yang discussed his decision to quit SNL last month, midway through the show’s 51st season.
Yang said he had to work within an “archetype” on the show and that “anytime I would try to work outside of that, it got completely ignored or it still got collapsed to, ‘Oh, he’s being gay and Asian as always.’”
