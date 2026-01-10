Bowen Yang Retracts Telling Dems to Not ‘Waste Your Money’ on Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Campaign

Former Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has walked back his comments on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) after he and comic Matt Rogers told their fans “don’t waste your money” on the Democratic lawmaker’s Senate campaign.

Yang and Rogers both retracted their remarks in separate Instagram posts on Saturday. Their retractions follow some social media users accusing Yang of “anti-Blackness” for telling Dems to not donate to Crockett.

“Should not have cursorily weighed in on this,” Yang posted. “Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

His comments were added to re-post of what Rogers had to say about the topic.

Rogers insisted he was a “very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise.”

He added, “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

Their Saturday comments come after Rogers pleaded with their listeners to not give any money to Crockett on the Wednesday episode of their Las Culturistas podcast.

“Don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it,” Rogers said.

Yang then chimed in, “I must agree.”

As mentioned above, a number of people accused the comedians of being “anti-Black” and racist following the podcast.

You can see some of those reactions below:

So Bowen Yang is going to act like he and Matt Rogers didn’t completely disrespect Jasmine Crockett and display some serious anti-Blackness. Guess he’s hoping this blows over quickly. Welp, I know I will not support any future projects either of them do unless this is addressed. pic.twitter.com/mfSj9Z0ul0 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) January 10, 2026

Happy to say 6 months later this tweet about Bowen has been vindicated. Another Asian obsessed with proximity to whiteness. That’s why no one has heard of him before wicked and his career is sure to die with it pic.twitter.com/28ZEhZXy7L https://t.co/UGyGfpTgOq — #1 🥭 Defender (@johnnyslumina) January 9, 2026

Losing Bowen Yang and BD Wong, to anti-Blackness, within like months span!? pic.twitter.com/4lexhCfigC — Ts(Billy)Madison 🏳️‍⚧️♒️ (@Malibubarbarian) January 9, 2026

In era where entertainment companies are consolidating and Oscar winners are only getting work selling wireless plans, Bowen Yang started 2026 by quitting his job and started insulting Black women He gotta go murder his agent. pic.twitter.com/h0gAIX9qKC — Jean Claude Gah Damn (@TreThreat) January 9, 2026

Bowen Yang hates black women! A butta face, can’t dress, can’t act, unfunny self hater is using his free time to slander a black woman. Seems like Jasmine Crocket brings out the racist in everyone: MAGA, yt liberals, yt progressives, yt moderates, yt LGBTQ+, all minorities. pic.twitter.com/AJ5sgng6Jx — ♉️ c u n t y 🫦 (@RobynDMarley_) January 9, 2026

Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang don’t know a damn thing about Texas, its people, or our History. They don’t live here. White men are NEVER beating the racist allegations. https://t.co/fQStSaaxuX — ✨HungryBaldAshbamaOssoff✨ (@AshariExpresses) January 9, 2026

On the same podcast, Yang discussed his decision to quit SNL last month, midway through the show’s 51st season.

Yang said he had to work within an “archetype” on the show and that “anytime I would try to work outside of that, it got completely ignored or it still got collapsed to, ‘Oh, he’s being gay and Asian as always.’”