Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers Warn Democrats ‘Don’t Waste Your Money’ on Jasmine Crockett

Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers offered some advice to their fellow Democrats during a recent episode of their Las Culturistas podcast, urging them not to “waste” their money on candidates like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) – who they see as having no shot at winning their midterm races. Crockett, a progressive Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

Yang, who recently left Saturday Night Live, kicked off the exchange by arguing he regretted supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Rogers hit back, arguing he doesn’t regret it “as we were just trying to win.”

“I’m sure we all share a certain ideology about all this, but the fact is, the reason we were Hillary stans is because at the time, the Bernie Bro thing… You remember 2016?” Rogers continued.

“I remember,” Yang insisted as Rogers added:

It was like, it got a little thick there with the way people were talking on the Bernie side and it was misogynistic and it was tough. And I think at the time, there was a very girl bossy, like Obama core-ish, like, hey, don’t talk like that. We’re going to crash the glass ceiling, girl.

After the two briefly broke out into song, Rogers continued, “It was a very that. And so I don’t look back in regrets because we were part of the culture we were part of. Should we have listened to the populist message all along? Is that ultimately what would work for them? Yes, it’s not going to be Gavin Newsom. And when anytime a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I’m already done.”

“Don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it,” Rogers continued as Yang said, “I must agree.”

“Don’t do it. You’re going to waste your money. Take it from someone who sent Sarah Gideon like a ton of money in Maine,” Rogers continued, referring to Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) last successful reelection bid.

“Like, just don’t do it. Don’t waste your money. Don’t do it,” Rogers pleaded, later adding:

And by the way, I am not being fatalist about the Democrats chances. I’m just saying they are giving us a wide open opportunity here. Let’s not flop by putting up what everyone said they hated in the beginning, which is an establishment, like California Democrat.

