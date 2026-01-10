Steve Bannon Reportedly ‘Laying the Groundwork’ for Presidential Run in 2028

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is reportedly preparing to run for president in 2028.

Axios on Saturday cited anonymous sources saying Bannon is “laying the groundwork” for a campaign by setting up a political action committee and talking “with allies to see who might work for him.”

In addition, Bannon appeared at events last year hosted by the Colorado and Georgia Republican parties, which Axios called “an indication he’s looking to curry favor with local organizers who play a role in primaries.”

“The MAGA godfather isn’t serious about becoming president — that’s not the point,” the report said. “Instead, he’s told allies he wants to shape the debate and pressure Republican candidates to embrace an ‘America First’ agenda — including a non-interventionist foreign policy, economic populism and opposition to Big Tech.”

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Axios, “The Bannon campaign will merge the foreign policy of Rand Paul with the tax policy of Elizabeth Warren.”

Axios quoted Bannon associates, saying they “envision a nontraditional campaign run from his Capitol Hill podcast studio — and without rallies in early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.”

Bannon, however, isn’t confirming any plans, telling Axios the idea was “bullsh*t,” and that he’s busy supporting a third term for Trump, “despite the Constitution’s two-term limit on presidents.”

“We don’t have a country if we don’t get every ounce of fight and energy from President Trump — you can drive a Mack Truck through the 22nd Amendment — and that’s exactly what I intend to do in order to save our country,” Bannon told Axios.

Bannon added that he’s currently working with former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz on a book, titled, Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term? to be released in March.

Trump turns 80 on June 14, and is the oldest person ever inaugurated as president.

“When Trump doesn’t end up running, [Bannon will] reluctantly say he must carry the mantle,” a source told Axios.