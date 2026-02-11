A producer for the CBS Evening News has abruptly quit the show — citing the “shifting set of ideological expectations” inside the Bari Weiss-run news division.

New York Times media reporter Ben Mullin, in a late Wednesday night post on X, shared screenshots from a note written by CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey — who criticized the “sweeping new vision” at the network.

“There has been a sweeping new vision prioritizing a break from traditional broadcast norms to embrace what has been described as ‘heterodox’ journalism,” Hastey wrote. She added, “Stories may be instead be evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations — a dynamic that pressures producers and reporters to self-censor or avoid challenging narratives that might trigger backlash or unfavorable headlines.

Hastey added, “the very excellence we seek to sustain is hindered by fear and uncertainty.”

The New York Post reported, on Tuesday, that six of approximately 20 producers on the flagship CBS evening newscast took buyouts ahead of impending layoffs.

“The Evening News has a new host and a new direction, and there will be more change coming. We hope you are excited about this vision, but we understand that some of you may not be, and we want to provide support,” an unsigned email from CBS News HR in late January read — touting the buyout offer.

The note from Hastey is the latest internal criticism of the direction of CBS News under new boss Bari Weiss. In December, 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi slammed what she called a “political decision” to shelve her segment on an infamous El Salvadoran prison where the Trump administration has sent migrants.

