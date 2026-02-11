Nancy Mace Tells Piers Morgan the Names On the Unredacted Epstein Client List Would ‘Shock’ Him

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Piers Morgan that he would be “shocked” at the names she read in the unreacted files relating to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Department of Justice was protecting “people in power, prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents,” and even “media personalities.”

Mace joined Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday to discuss the DOJ’s latest release of over 3 million pages of Epstein documents and her own revelations after reading some of the unredacted files available to members of Congress.

“You would be shocked, Piers, at some of the names that I have seen that came across the DOJ in emails that the DOJ is protecting,” she said. “And we’re talking about people on both sides of the aisle. We’re talking about famous people, rich people, people in power, prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, etcetera [sic], media personalities that are named in these files.”

Mace called the redaction of these names “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” later reiterating her point about the shocking nature of the people who were protected in the files.

“You’d be surprised, shocked even at some of the names in the files,” she said.

The congresswoman was not alone in her anger at the redaction of some of the names within the documents.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) held a press conference on Monday after reading the unredacted files, telling reporters that “at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files.”

He reiterated his calls for their names to be released on social media, leading Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to unredacted former CEO of Victoria’s Secret Les Wexner’s name from this document.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) took it a step further on the House floor on Tuesday, reading the names of six men he believes are implicated in the files that were redacted by the DOJ.

“Now, my question is, why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?” he said. “And if we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

