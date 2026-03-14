US Embassy Burns After Being Struck By Missiles As Trump War on Iran Rages

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The United States embassy complex in Iraq was struck by missiles and burned as President Donald Trump’s Operation Epic Fury raged toward its third week.

As the second week of the Iran war comes to a close, 13 U.S. servicemembers have been killed, a preliminary military investigation has determined the US is responsible for the strike on an elementary school that killed at least 160 children, and attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated surging prices and roiled the stock market.

Trump has consistently made statements to the effect that the United States has “already won” and derided news coverage suggesting otherwise.

While the US has dominated Iran militarily, attacks continued into the weekend as Trump headed to Florida. As he departed on Friday he was asked when the war will end, and he said “We’re way ahead of schedule” but would not give a timeframe.

Just after midnight in the U.S., Reuters reported on a missile attack in Baghdad:

March 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. ​Embassy in ‌the Iraqi capital Baghdad ​was ​hit in a ⁠missiles ​attack, Iraqi ​security sources told Reuters on ​Saturday.

The ​attack caused smoke ‌to ⁠rise from the embassy’s ​building, ​the ⁠sources said, without ​providing ​details ⁠on the damage.

According to The Associated Press, missiles hit a helipad inside the embassy no claim of credit has been made, but noted Iranian proxies have targeted the complex before:

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the strike on the embassy’s helipad. The embassy complex, one of the largest U.S. diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias. There was no immediate comment from the embassy. On Friday, it renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against U.S. citizens, interests and infrastructure and “may continue to target them.”

Watch above via CNN and AP.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!