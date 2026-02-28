Tucker Carlson has come out strongly against the U.S-Israel attack on Iran — ABC’s Jonathan Karl reports.

Karl posted a video to X, Saturday, in which he revealed that he reached out to Carlson for his take on President Donald Trump’s decision to attack. And Carlson was unsparing his assessment.

“Absolutely disgusting and evil,” Carlson said — according to Karl.

MAGA divide — Tucker Carlson tells me the attack on Iran is “absolutely disgusting and evil.” pic.twitter.com/1zz8YNGY2r — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 28, 2026

The criticism is particularly notable given that Carlson visited the White House just last week in an apparently effort to retain his influence with the president. Carlson has long warned of the dangers of another armed conflict in the Middle East.

Karl explained why he sought out Carlson’s take on the news.

“[Carlson is] just one person, a prominent one in Trump’s movement,” Karl said. “But this is a momentous and potentially defining or maybe redefining move for President Trump. He got into politics, in part, promising to end what he called forever wars. He was harshly critical of the war with Iraq. He claimed that he had always been against it. And now he finds himself starting what could be a major conflict with Iran.”

