Bill Maher believes he’s been denied an Emmy win dozens of times because “woke” Hollywood hates him speaking “freely.”

Actor Joel Edgerton joined Maher for Monday’s Club Random podcast, and the two bonded over both being up for Golden Globes (the interview was recorded before the ceremony). Maher was nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for his special Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (he lost to Ricky Gervais for his special Mortality), and Edgerton was nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Train Dreams (he lost to Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent).

“How do you feel going in?” Edgerton asked Maher. “To me — and maybe it’s because I’ve always set my ceiling quite low in life — like, being nominated to me is a win.”

“Sweetheart, I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That’s not a gag number. That’s a real number. It’s crazy,” Maher said.

Maher chalked it up to “everything I said.” The Real Time host has earned backlash from the left in recent years for everything from his dinner with President Donald Trump to his criticism of Islam to his distaste for anything “woke.” The comedian has been nominated dozens of times for Emmy Awards, but never won for his shows Real Time or Politically Incorrect. He did win an Emmy as an executive producer on a HBO’s Vice series in 2014. Maher has been nominated for a total of 42 times for Emmy Awards, going all the way back to 1995.

“It’s enough to get the nomination, but there’s something you’ve said —” Edgerton asked Maher.

“Because I speak freely. And this woke town f**king hates that,” Maher said. “And that’s okay. I’ve made my peace with that.”

He added he’d be “shocked” to get any award wins at this point. Maher attended Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony where comedian Wanda Sykes insulted him to his face from the state.

“There’s some people p**sed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys,” Sykes said. “But first I want to give them some love.”

She then set her sights on Maher, who looked less than pleased with the jabs.

“Bill Maher—you give us so much,” she said. “But I would love a little less. Just try less.”

Watch above via Club Random.