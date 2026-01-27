Candace Owens Baffled by Ice Not Melting at 30 Degrees (Hint: It’s Below the Freezing Point)

On Tuesday, Candace Owens marveled at the fact that the ice on her trees was not melting with the temperature at 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Back online after internet blackout. I grew up in Connecticut and have truly never seen an ice like this ever. The temperature is 30 degrees but the ice on our trees tops is not melting at all,” Owens posted on X. “Never seen anything like this. Anybody else?”

She continued: “I will take a video to show you guys what I mean but it’s almost like dry ice. And it’s taking out an absurd amount of trees. Again — 30 degrees and none of the ice is dripping from the trees.”

There is a good reason for that, though: ice doesn’t melt until it hits its melting/freezing point at 32 degrees.

A number of X users quickly pointed that out to Owens.

“Maybe today Candace will learn that ice melts at 32 degrees, unless that was another Jewish lie too,” one user responded.

“Are you stupid?” another user asked.

“LOL — you do realize 30 degrees is literally below freezing right!? Which is 32f,” yet another follower told her. “I’m Canadian and run in Celsius and this is grade 2 level scientific fact. Wtf.”

Owens responded to one user who told her about the melting point, saying she should have been “clearer” in her post.

“On my deck it’s always about 10 degrees warmer than the temperature because of the sun,” she explained. “Will drop a video because we have a temperature gauge on the deck. Standby.”

She posted that at 10:29 a.m., Eastern Time — and had not posted an explanatory video by 3:30 p.m..

