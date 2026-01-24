Colbert Taunts Trump Honcho ‘And Disappointed Testicle’ Over New ‘Crackdown’ Threat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night host Stephen Colbert taunted Trump FCC Chairman Brendan Carr by calling him a “disappointed testicle” and mocking his new “crackdown” on late-night television.

Carr, architect of the failed effort to coerce an apology from Jimmy Kimmel by keeping him off the air, announced rules that appear targeted at the late-night hosts that President Donald Trump has been targeting for months.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host responded to the news with characteristic defiance:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Today, I gotta watch what I say about Trump, because Johnny Law is once again coming after yours truly here. Yesterday, yesterday, there was a… (JEERS) Thank you for being pre-upset. Yesterday, there was a new announcement from FCC chair and disappointed testicle Brendan Carr. The New York Times described the announcement this way:. “FCC targets Colbert and Kimmel in a new crackdown on late night TV.”. What? What? A new crackdown on late night TV? That has enormous implications for me for four more months! Good luck, Jimmy! So–, see ya! Mwah! See ya, suckers! So let’s talk about these new crackdown rules that my lawyer warned me not to talk about. “The FCC is announcing plans to enforce long dormant rules on appearances by political candidates on network talk shows.”. Oh no! They’ve awakened the long dormant rules! Not seen since the mind-bending horrors of the pre-Euclidean variety show Cthulhu Tonight. This is clearly an attempt to silence me, Jimmy, and Seth, and I’ve got to say one thing to the FCC. Hey! I’m flattered you think that appearing on my show has the power to affect politics in any way. Okay? I’ve been doing this job for 21 years and let me tell you something, buddy. If our government had turned out the way I had chosen, you would not have the power to make this announcement! (CHEERS). Hopefully, hopefully, thank you very much. So we don’t have the leaders that I want, but hopefully that’s all gonna change after my hard-hitting interview with tonight’s guest, Chance, the next president of the United States. We’ll be right back with him. Stick around.

Watch above via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

