Jimmy Kimmel Burns Pam Bondi With New Nickname After Disastrous Epstein Briefing – and Makes Bold Prediction About Her Future

Jimmy Kimmel hit Attorney General Pam Bondi with a new nickname on Thursday, branding her “Scam-ala Anderson” and predicted she’d go to “jail” after Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee walked out of her Jeffrey Epstein files briefing in protest over a subpoena for her sworn testimony.

Democrats staged a walkout during a closed-door briefing with Bondi on Wednesday, claiming she declined “on multiple occasions” to commit to complying with a congressional subpoena tied to the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein-related records.

Bondi, who appeared alongside Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, later told reporters she had “made it crystal clear I will follow the law,” while Republicans on the committee said she had indicated she would comply. The committee voted 24–19 earlier this month to issue the subpoena, with five Republicans joining Democrats.

During the Jimmy Kimmel Live! opening monologue on Thursday night, the host quipped that Bondi “has a lot of questions to answer” and claimed “she tried to pull a fast one on the House Oversight Committee.”

“It was not on camera, not under oath, where she refused to commit to sitting for a real deposition, which is required by the subpoena. Democrats on the committee walked out in protest. They’re like, ‘What’s going on? There’s no point to asking questions unless she’s under oath’,” he said, adding: “And that’s when our sweet little Scam-ala Anderson did some of her finest acting yet.”

He then ran back a clip of the attorney general talking to reporters where she fumed at Democratic congress members complaining that the briefing wasn’t allowed to be televised by networks like C-SPAN.

“And then she got in her car and ran over a kitten,” Kimmel quipped.

The host then ripped into the committee chairman: “Needless to say, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, James ‘Jim Bob’ Comer, was disappointed, but not at his pal Pam. He was mad at all these radical, law-abiding libs.”

He ran back a further clip of James Comer condemning the “very disappointing” behavior of his Democratic committee colleagues and said he thought they “cared about getting the truth.”

Kimmel cut in: “Aww, you know what? They disappointed Gomer Pyle. That’s not nice. What a joke this is. Jim Comer is the same person who spent two full years investigating Hunter Biden’s d*ck pics but why swear in a woman who still won’t release millions of files and is given no good explanation why Trump’s name was blacked out of just about everything?”

Rounding on Bondi, again, Kimmel continued: “According to the subpoena, though, Bondi must appear under oath by April 14. But if she doesn’t show up, their options are very limited, they can hold her in contempt, but that has to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice, which she runs.”

“And I don’t see her holding herself in contempt,” he added. “I want the truth. I can’t handle the truth.”

“The end of this, you watch, Pam Bondi goes to jail, Trump doesn’t. Nothing happens to him,” he quipped in conclusion.

Watch above via ABC.

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