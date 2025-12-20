Comedian Dave Chappelle took aim at the legacy of assassinated-conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a surprise comedy special filmed in Washington, D.C.

Chappelle and Netflix surprised everyone on Friday when they dropped Dave Chappelle: Unstoppable. In the special, Chappelle unsurprisingly did not shy away from controversial subjects, defending his performance at the controversial The Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia and also taking aim at “whites” who are remembering Kirk in the same vein as other assassinated-activists like Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I’ll tell you what I don’t believe, and the whites were quick to say this: Charlie Kirk was this generation’s Martin Luther King,” Chappelle said after discussing Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension by ABC over comments about Kirk following his September death. “That’s a reach. They both got murdered in a terrible fashion. They both got shot in the neck, but that’s about where those similarities ended.”

Chappelle dismissed Kirk as a “motherf**king internet personality” and nothing like MLK.

“Charlie Kirk is a motherf**king internet personality — by design. Fundamentally, he can’t function like Dr. King. Internet n***as are negative because they have to be,” he said. “No one will engage them unless they say shit unless that makes them upset. Can you image if Dr. King was behaving like Charlie Kirk? Smash that like button and subscribe! Follow me for more content like that! I believe all Black people should be free, change my mind!”

Say it louder Dave Chappelle

Charlie Kirk wasn't no damn MLK#TheUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/6NE96EuLQc — I Plead the GIF 🖐🏾 (@lilwaltjr305) December 20, 2025

Kirk was shot and killed during an event on a college campus in Utah on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with his murder.

Chappelle also pushed back against those who criticized him for performing in Saudi Arabia, including Bill Maher.

Chappelle said he feels no “guilt” about participating in the festival, dismissing those bringing up murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi by blasting Israel.

“They said, ‘Well, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist’ and rest in peace Jamal Khashoggi,” he said. “I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. And also, look bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months so I didn’t know y’all were still counting.”