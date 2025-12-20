Tensions are continuing to run high at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest with Megyn Kelly blasting CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro.

In a Friday discussion with Jack Posobiec at the Phoenix, Arizona event, Kelly bit back at both Shapiro and Weiss. Shapiro spoke this week at the event where he accused conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly of not doing enough to condemn conspiracy theories about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, particularly from former Shapiro employee Candace Owens.

“The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly,” Shapiro said.

He described Kelly as a friend but accused her of “characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions.”

Weiss called the speech a “barnburner” in her coverage.

Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists.@benshapiro delivered a barnburner tonight @TPUSA. Read the whole thing in @TheFP:https://t.co/FZvOzaiqCP — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 19, 2025

Kelly said she believes the issues between her and Shapiro and Weiss come down to Israel. She also accused Weiss of exploiting Erika Kirk, Charlie Kir’s widow.

She said:

It’s about Israel. Those two are very pro-ardent Israel activists, which is fine, but they don’t get to dictate how the rest of us feel about Israel or what we do with respect to our friends and our friends’ opinions on Israel. And I’ll tell you, you know, Bari Weiss, couch herself as Erika’s protector, Erika’s defender. She’s retweeting the Ben speech, saying anybody who doesn’t call out conspiracy theorists is a coward. Erika Kirk barely knows Bari Weiss. Bari doesn’t know anything about Erika. Barry Weis has never been to a Turning Point event. Do you guys remember her here? Standing up for what we believe in when Charlie was alive? I don’t remember her standing up for our principles. I don’t remember her defending Charlie the many times he was called a racist or an anti-semite. I really don’t remember that at all.

Kelly took particular issue with the Bari Weiss-led town hall that included Erika Kirk taking a question from the last person to ask her husband a question before he was assassinated in September at a college event in Utah, Hunter Kozak.

She argued:

What I do remember is she had Erika Kirk come on one town hall in which Bari Weiss tried to play both super important VIP executive and super fabulous star anchor at her new network CBS. Pro tip Bari — that’s no way to win friends at your new organization. To try to steal all the hosting abilities of the on-air talent. So good luck with that. And what she did when she had Erika there was to have the nerve to bring on the man who asked the final question of Charlie right before he got shot to put Erika in the position of having to defend whether Trump uses hateful rhetoric. The nerve!

Posobiec agreed the moment was inappropriate.

“I’ll just say I didn’t appreciate when I saw that that happened and I don’t think that that ever should have happened,” he said.

“I’m sorry, that’s disrespectful, and I will not be taking any lessons from Barri Weis in how to treat Erica or anyone else,” Kelly added.

