NEW POLL: Most Trump Voters Did Not Watch MAGA Super Bowl Halftime Show

A strong majority of Trump voters did not watch the MAGA-ified “alternative” Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Kid Rock, according to a new poll.

Trump and his supporters have been vocal about their disdain for Bad Bunny since he was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer. As the Puerto Rican superstar dazzled the crowd with a guest-studded Spanish-language extravaganza at halftime, a slate of MAGA stars put on what they called “The Great American Halftime Show.”

After the show, the president raged against Bad Bunny in a Truth Social post, and throngs of his supporters vented on social media about the halftime show.

But according to a new The Economist/YouGov poll, a solid 55 percent of Trump voters joined the overwhelming majority of Americans in not watching the MAGA show.

However, the ones who did watch it — even the 9 percent of Harris voters — enjoyed it. From YouGov’s Taylor Orth:

46% of Americans say they watched the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny. 72% of people who watched the game also watched the official halftime show. Also, 18% of people who didn’t watch the game say they watched the halftime show

Viewers of the Bad Bunny halftime show are more likely to have enjoyed the show than viewers of the game are to have enjoyed the game: 48% say the Bad Bunny halftime show was excellent, 30% say it was good, 12% say it was fair, and 13% say it was poor

24% of Americans say they watched the All-American Halftime Show featuring Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert. While this is roughly half as many as watched the Bad Bunny halftime show, viewers of the All-American Halftime Show are slightly more likely to have enjoyed it: 47% say it was excellent, 39% say it was good, 8% say it was fair, and 5% say it was poor

Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to have watched the Bad Bunny halftime show (73% vs. 29%) and far less likely to have watched the All-American halftime show (12% vs. 44%)

One fascinating detail from the crosstabs: full 29 percent of the people who said they watched the MAGA halftime show said they watched it on either Fox, ABC, NBC, or CBS — none of whom carried the show.

