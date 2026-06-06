Bill Maher Straight-Up Confronts Pence Over Trump Fans ‘Who Wanted to Hang You’: ‘No Ill Feelings Over the Hanging Thing?’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher straight-up asked former Vice President Mike Pence about the supporters of President Donald Trump who “wanted to hang you” on Jan. 6,

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former Vice President Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States and author of “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience.”

The panel guests were Senator Chris Murphy, Democratic senator from Connecticut and author of the new book “Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America”; and Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former U.S. National Security Advisor, and former Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Maher brought up “the hanging thing” and was a little bit surprised by Pence’s response:

BILL MAHER: But how about beginning with saying to the guy who keeps saying, there are ways you could do it, and I’m talking about Donald Trump, because that’s what he says. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Yeah. BILL MAHER: He does not, it’s just insane to me to absolutely won’t say, you can’t run, it’s just plainly in the Constitution. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Yeah. BILL MAHER: Your book is a lot about what’s in the constitution–. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: It is. BILL MAHER: And following that, and there’s nothing more plainer than you get two terms, not three. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Right. BILL MAHER: Okay, so. I mean, it seems like we could, so many of these things we could come to some agreement with the middle, like January 6, like, Trump, pardon everybody. Could we say that, yes, some people were there just for reasons of who knows, they weren’t exactly tourists, but they weren’t t having horrible intent. Other people? Can we say some bad people were here, like the ones who wanted to hang you? Can we say those were bad people? FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Bill, you know, I made it clear. I had no problem with the president pardoning people who got caught up in that day. But for anyone who assaulted a police officer, anybody that violated and vandalized the seat of our government and sought to disrupt the counting of electoral college votes, those people never should have been pardoned and they should never get a dime. BILL MAHER: So, no ill feelings about the hanging thing? FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: You know, I get, you know… BILL MAHER: Did you ever fear for your life? Do you, did you actually fear that they would, that that could happen? FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: Well, to be honest with you, I never felt a greater sense of resolve any day in my life than on January 6th.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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