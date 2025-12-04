Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry took the stage at Wednesday’s New York Times DealBook summit, where she shocked the crowd by blasting California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

At this stage in my life, I have zero f*cks left to give,” Berry declared.

Berry, 59, focused her talk on expanding healthcare coverage for menopause care. She noted that a bill she’s backed aimed at mandating certain menopause care in healthcare plans and expanding training for professionals on the subject has been vetoed in California twice.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” Berry told the crowd. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.”

Some gasps could be heard in the crowd when the actress name-dropped Newsom. The California governor spoke at the same New York summit.

The bill Berry referenced is AB 432, and it was vetoed for a second time in October. The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan.

A spokesperson for Newsom responded to Berry’s comments, explaining the specific bill has been rejected because it would increase healthcare costs.

“He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid,” Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon said.

Gardon added that Newsom is “confident” they can work on getting the bill passed this year. Newsom’s term concludes at the end of 2026.

“In 2025, there is a lot to still be talked about and discovered and uncovered, especially if you are a woman who is navigating midlife and thoughtfully considering your longevity, because in 2025, I, Halle Berry, and women of my age are simply devalued in this country,” Berry said on Wednesday. “Our culture thinks that, at 59 years old, I am past my prime, and that women my age start to become invisible in Hollywood, in the workplace, on social media.”