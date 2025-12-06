FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson slammed an MS NOW report about FBI Director Kash Patel as “hogwash” and “1000% false.”

Williamson took to X on Friday to blast a report by Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig, which claimed that Patel “insisted” FBI agents assigned to his girlfriend Alexis Wilkens’s security team drive her inebriated friend home.

The report reads:

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss nonpublic matters. But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so. News of the effort to deploy agents to provide security for a private citizen has spread through the bureau and beyond, as agents have grown increasingly concerned by Patel’s use of the bureau’s strapped resources, the people said.

“1,000% false and did not happen. And I’d like to give some BTS insight into how this hogwash got printed,” Williamson wrote in response.

He said he first heard the accusation on Tuesday and everyone, including Patel and Wilkins, denied that the event ever happened.

“I went back to the reporter and said ‘everyone involved says this is false – can you give me any other info so I can provide some proof beyond just a denial? A date? Name of the friend? Anything,'” Williamson wrote. “Their response was: ‘We do not have that info but are comfortable with our sourcing.'”

He also knocked the report for originally stating that he “did not answer multiple questions about multiple inside accounts” about Wilkens’s detail being diverted from their main assignment.

As an aside, this article also incorrectly claimed I did not answer questions about the allegations when asked – when I did. It has since been removed. pic.twitter.com/N7VvyVrJYX — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 5, 2025

The article does include note that Williamson denied the incident ever took place.

“This is made up and did not happen,” he told MS NOW.