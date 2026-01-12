Fox News Anchors Applaud ‘Somewhat Funny’ Nikki Glaser for Golden Globes MC Job Despite Political Jabs

Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino offered Nikki Glaser some mild praise for Golden Globes hosting job on Sunday night — even though Hemmer admitted he watched “exactly zero seconds” of the event live.

Hemmer said he admired Glaser for “taking no prisoners,” and “rippin’ CBS,” as well as “calling out Leo DiCaprio” for dating young women during Monday morning’s America Reports.

The show then rolled a clip of Glaser making a joke about CBS on its own network the night before.

“The award for most editing goes to CBS News,” Glaser said. “Yes, CBS News — America’s newest place to see BS news.”

Glaser’s jab comes after many left-leaning viewers have said the network is suddenly cozying up to President Donald Trump’s administration after Bari Weiss was named the new head of news last fall.

Weiss was skewered last month by many media pundits after 60 Minutes postponed a report on the maximum security prison in El Salvador that Trump sent suspected gangsters and illegal immigrants to; the story needed more reporting and will run at a later date, Weiss said afterwards.

Hemmer noted “There was some politics last night [at the Globes] — of course there would be,” Perino backing him up by adding an “of course.”

He mentioned that stars like Mark Ruffalo wore pins to honor Renee Good, the 37-year-old protester who was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week in Minnesota.

Not all celebs felt compelled to make a show of their views, though — Bill Maher told USA Today he felt Good’s death was “terrible,” but did not feel the need to wear a pin over it.

Overall, Hemmer and Perino gave Glaser thumbs up for her second year hosting the Globes.

“I actually thought she was somewhat funny,” Hemmer said. “A little bit of humor.”

Perino agreed and also complimented Glaser’s red dress.

