Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser slipped a couple of jabs at the Department of Justice and CBS, the network carrying the annual award show, in her opening monologue Sunday night.

Among the comedian’s targets to kick off the show were the recent Warner Bros. Discovery sale drama, the podcasters receiving their own award for the first time in the ceremony’s long history, and a casual nod to the “heavily redacted” Epstein files.

She then decided to “give out” a couple of mock Golden Globes in the editing category.

“And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department,” Glaser announced, drawing laughs from the audience packed with celebs. “Yes, congratulations.”

She followed up with a dig at Bari Weiss-helmed CBS News, and pitched a new tagline for the network:

“And the award for most editing goes to CBS News — yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS News. We needed another.”

The jokes came several weeks after Weiss spiked a 60 Minutes report by Sharyn Alfonsi on the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador.

Read the beginning of Glaser’s opening monologue below:

GLASER: Good evening and welcome to the 83rd Golden Globes. Yes, the Golden Globes — without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening at in the world right now. So let’s get down to business, shall we? We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at 5 dollars. Do I hear 5 dollars? Tonight, we are celebrating the best of both TV and film right here in the heart of Los Angeles, where no TV or film has been made for the past six years. I’m Nikki Glaser and just like Wicked, I’m back for a sequel. Just like Frankenstein, I’ve been pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon, and … It’s good work. And just like the podcasters nominated tonight, I should not be allowed to be this close to Julia Roberts. It’s not right. I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There are so many A-Listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who were on A LIST that’s been heavily redacted, but- yes. And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department. Yes, congratulations. And the award for most editing goes to CBS News — yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS News. We needed another.

It was Glaser’s second time hosting the Golden Globes, having hosted the show last year. In 2025’s monologue, she famously poked fun at Robert Kennedy Jr., Diddy, and Hollywood’s hottest stars for failing to sway the election in Kamala Harris‘ favor.

