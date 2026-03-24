‘It’s a Disaster!’ Fox News Reporter Floored By Security Line Spilling Into Airport Basement

If you have a flight out of Houston in the semi-near future, you might want to head to the airport right now.

That’s because Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported it is taking travelers four and a half hours to get through the security line at George Bush International airport on Tuesday, despite President Donald Trump deploying ICE agents to help TSA employees speed up the process a day earlier. That means you could stream all of The Godfather, plus about half of The Godfather Part II, while schlepping through the line.

“Take a look at this — the best way to put it: it’s a disaster,” Taylor reported on The Faulkner Focus. “Everyone here will tell you.”

The camera then panned down to a sea of people plodding through a seemingly never-ending line. Taylor said it was even worse than it looked on TV.

“The line stretches down different levels, all the way to the basement where the airport subway system is,” she reported. “And get this, once those travelers wait hours, make it up to this level where we are at, they then have to go outside the terminal where it loops around to where they get back to where we are at.”

Fox then played an interview Taylor did with a leopoard print hat-wearing traveler named Lisa, who said Congress should be “embarrassed” by the coast-to-coast chaos at airports.

Houston was one of 14 cities Trump sent ICE agents to on Monday in order to help with the long lines. Trump shared his plan after the New York Post reported thousands of TSA employees have been calling out sick each day and another 376 have quit their jobs, leaving around 50,000 TSA employees to deal with the mayhem.

The president whacked Democrats when he announced the move, saying they are stubbornly blocking any deal to fund DHS — which funds the TSA.

“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will,” Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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