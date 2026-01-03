Fox News Legal Analyst: Mexican President Will Have ‘Sleepless Nights’ After Maduro Arrested on Drug Charges

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “will have a few sleepless nights” after President Donald Trump showed his “determination” to stop drugs entering the U.S. with his capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Jarrett told The Big Weekend Show crew on Saturday that Sheinbaum has done next to nothing to block drugs from pouring into the U.S. from her country. Her lack of help, Jarrett said, means the Trump Administration could ignore her entirely and go into Mexico to capture major drug dealers.

“Do you think that President Sheinbaum is concerned that the next time an El Chapo in Mexico is arrested, that it won’t be the result of cooperation with her country, it’ll be a unilateral option?” Griff Jenkins asked.

“Well, you’re right, and Trump has said so,” Jarrett said while chuckling. “She’s going to have a few sleepless nights from here on out. She saw the power of the American military and the determination of President Trump to rid the United States of the scourge of these horrendous drugs.”

Jarrett said fentanyl makes its way from China and into Mexico, where it gets mixed and later distributed into the U.S. That has led to tens of thousands of deaths and makes Mexico a prime target for action, he said.

“Mexico is a villain in all of this and has scarcely lifted a finger,” Jarrett added. “Some of their efforts are nothing more than a charade. So I think suddenly the head of Mexico has got a case of the ‘for reals’ in seeing what’s coming down the line, unless she does something aggressively to stop it.”

His comments come a few hours after the Mexican government said it “strongly condemns and rejects” America’s military operation in Venezuela.

Trump told Fox & Friends on Saturday that the drug cartels are “running” Mexico, rather than Sheinbaum. The president told reporters the U.S. will be running Venezuela after Maduro and his wife were captured.

