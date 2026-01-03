‘Why the F*ck Is X on the Big Screen?’: The Internet Reacts to X Being Pulled Up in Mar-a-Lago War Room During Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump posted pictures of his braintrust orchestrating the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro inside a Mar-a-Lago war room — and many social media users noticed something in the background: a giant TV screen with an X tab open.

The fact that Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were scrolling Elon Musk’s platform while the U.S. Military was striking Venezuela led to a wide range of reactions.

Some X users appeared to be amused by it, while some left-leaning users on X and Bluesky felt it was comically absurd.

One user who seemed less-than-thrilled said Hegseth looked like he was making a password change while squinting at his computer screen.

“Also, why the f*ck is X on the big screen?” the user then asked.

Another user dubbed “Chubby” joked Trump and his cabinet “checking the timeline wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Others said Hegseth looked like was “scrolling hard” and furiously searching for “Venezuela” in the X search box.

Then over on Bluesky — which has been called “Blue Heaven” for “The Resistance” to Trump — the mood was a little more critical.

One popular post said Trump and Hegseth scrolling X was proof “THIS COUNTRY IS RULED BY LITERAL PEDOPHILES,” for some reason.

Another user vented “for what reason would you need your X feed on the big screen while you invade another country?” She added “JFC,” for Jesus F*cking Christ.

And another user said Hegseth was “overseeing the illegal detention of a foreign head of state next to a comically huge emoji on X, the everything app.”

Many others on Bluesky were not thrilled with Trump’s capture of Maduro, either.

Trump earlier on Saturday said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela. The president also told reporters the U.S. would “get the oil flowing the way it should be” because America had “built that whole industry there.”