Glenn Greenwald Praises Tucker Carlson’s ‘Herculean’ Effort to Stop Iran War: ‘Sacrificed’ His Relationship With Trump

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Glenn Greenwald praised Tucker Carlson for pushing President Donald Trump to not launch the war on Iran, even though it ended up costing him his relationship with the commander-in-chief.

Greenwald defended Carlson during an interview with Coleman Hughes from The Free Press on Wednesday.

Hughes asked him, towards the end of their two-hour interview, whether he felt “a responsibility to hold [Carlson] accountable for the lies he’s promulgating to millions in his audience?” He pointed to Carlson, saying the 2020 election was stolen and arguing “alien entities live underwater” as two of the more egregious examples of him peddling fake news.

Greenwald agreed Carlson will “occasionally wander into conspiracy theory,” but that he believes he has been an “overall force for good” in the last decade. And he said Carlson arguing against the Iran war was a big point in his favor.

“Obviously, if you’re opposed to the Iran war, as most Americans are, Tucker’s efforts to stop this war were herculean,” Greenwald said. “And he sacrificed his relationship with President Trump, who ended up denouncing him publicly.”

He continued, “Most people would not jeopardize a relationship with President Trump for a cause because of how valuable that relationship is.”

Carlson met with Trump a handful of times leading up to the launch of Operation Epic Fury, and has made his opposition to the war clear in recent weeks. He argued the attack that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was “absolutely disgusting and evil” and argued the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

The ex-Fox News star has been fixated on Israel since the war began, with the majority of his YouTube clips mentioning the country in the title or featuring an eerie picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Greenwald was the guest on one of those episodes last week.) Carlson also said the CIA was spying on his texts leading up to the war and that the DOJ planned on filing charges against him for it, although nothing has come of it yet.

In response to the criticism, Trump booted Carlson from his MAGA movement.

Watch above via YouTube.

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