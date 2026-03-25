SHOCK POLL: California Democrats at Risk of Being Shut Out of Governor’s Race
The California gubernatorial race continues to look perilous for the dominant Democratic Party in the state, which according to the latest polls, is at risk of not advancing a candidate to the general election in November.
A new poll, commissioned by the California Democratic Party and conducted by Evitarus, found that of 2,000 likely voters, Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco lead the pack with 16% and 14% of the vote – respectively.
If Hilton, a former Fox News host and author, and Riverside County Sheriff Bianco finish first and second in the so-called jungle primary, only they will advance to the general election, shutting out their Democratic rivals and ensuring a Republican would become the next leader of America’s most populous state.
Among Democrats, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), ex-Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), and billionaire activist Tom Steyer are all tied with 10% of the vote.
Hilton and Bianco have maintained a steady lead in the polls for months now as Democrats are splitting the vote by running eight high-profile candidates, all of whom show no sign of dropping out and are set to be on the June 2nd primary ballot.
In December, a poll from FM3, commissioned by the moderate Democratic Party group California Issues Forum, showed Hilton with a one-point lead over Bianco and Swalwell, who were both tied at 17%.
The latest Evitarus poll showed 24% of voters remained undecided, which is a sizable enough chunk of the electorate that any outcome is still possible.
NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur warned that “there’s a real chance Democrats split the vote between their many candidates for California governor, lock themselves out of the top-two election and gift the victory to Republicans. Would be one of the biggest self-owns in party history.”
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