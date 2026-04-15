Trump Proclaims China’s President ‘Will Give Me a Big, Fat, Hug’ for Opening Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that he expects “a big, fat, hug” from Chinese President Xi Jinping for “permanently opening” Iran’s Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran have been controversial from the beginning, and Trump has gotten scathing criticism from the right as well as the left as the war has continued.

The president’s social media posts earlier this month, threatening devastating consequences against civilian infrastructure like bridges and power plants if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, have been assessed as war crimes by numerous international law experts.

Congressional Democrats have additionally called for his impeachment or removal from office under the 25th Amendment.

The strait — or, more specifically, the traffic of oil tankers through the strait — has been a major issue in the war, with Iran’s blockade causing global energy prices to spike and Iran’s regime using its control of the critically important waterway as leverage in negotiations.

On Monday, Trump announced a new U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, leading China’s Minister of Defense to warn the U.S. “not to interfere with our affairs.”

“Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and it is open for us,” the Chinese defense minister added.

On Tuesday, it was reported that several Iran-linked ships were able to navigate through the strait, despite Trump’s blockade.

The president addressed the issue in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning, writing:

China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!! President DJT

Trump is scheduled to travel to China on May 14.

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