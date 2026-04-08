Joe Rogan Argues Trump Launched Iran War to Distract From Epstein Files

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Joe Rogan claimed on the Wednesday episode of his top-ranked podcast that President Donald Trump launched the war in Iran to distract Americans from the files released on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Rogan made the claim after guest Arsenio Hall said “the story of American politics” is “misdirection,” where politicians distract gullible citizens with one story to make them forget about something even worse.

The veteran comic and podcast host agreed and pointed to ex-President Bill Clinton “bombing some other countries” to distract the public from the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Rogan then said the latest example is the Iran war.

“Look, the Epstein Files comes out — we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” Rogan said. “You give them a new problem to think about.”

Trump’s Justice Department has released millions of documents tied to Epstein since last fall. One document released earlier this year showed Trump thanked cops in Florida for investigating Epstein in 2006 and urged them to “focus” on his “evil” accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him,” Trump told former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, according to the FBI file. “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 for soliciting prostitution, including from a minor under the age of 18; he later died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024 and famously had him on his podcast weeks before the election, but he has criticized the president multiple times this year on a variety of topics, including his approach to illegal immigration.

More recently, Rogan slammed Trump for launching Operation Epic Fury, saying it could spur “World War III.” He also argued Trump has “betrayed” his MAGA base by starting the war — even though polling shows Trump voters overwhelmingly support the president on it.

Watch above via YouTube.

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