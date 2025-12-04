‘I’ve Killed More People Than Jeffrey Dahmer,’ Boasts Piers Morgan Guest Who Shot Osama Bin Laden

Robert J. O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who took credit for killing Osama Bin Laden, claimed on Wednesday that he had “killed more people” than cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During a panel discussion moderated by host Piers Morgan, O’Neill got into an argument with Democratic politician Qasim Rashid over President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s recent lethal strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats.

“Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer with his illegal strikes, which are clearly a violation of international law,” argued Rashid.

O’Neill then responded, “Dude, I’ve killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer and I don’t think I’m a bad guy.”

Last week, President Trump shared a post by O’Neill claiming Afghans would “chop your head off” if you showed them a Nespresso machine because “they would assume you were a witch.”

O’Neill – a former Fox News contributor – has made headlines over several other remarks in recent years, including a 2024 post where he fantasized about turning a group of young Kamala Harris supporters into his “concubines.”

After liberal influencer Harry Sisson posted a photo with fellow Democrats, caption, “We’re Gen Z voters and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris!” O’Neill replied, “You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines.”

