Trump Shares Post From Seal Team 6 Member Saying Afghans Would Kill You For Being a ‘Witch’ If You Had a Coffee Machine

President Donald Trump shared a post from Robert O’Neill, the Navy Seal Team 6 member credited with killing Osama bin Laden, saying Afghans would “chop your head off” if they saw a coffee machine because they would believe you are a “witch.”

The president shared the post on Truth Social on Saturday, a day after O’Neill posted it to X.

“If you’ve never been to Afghanistan, you wouldn’t understand. If you showed these people a Nespresso machine and gave them free coffee, they would assume you were a witch and chop your head off… But let’s bring ’em in!,” O’Neill wrote.

Trump endorsed the take a few days after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old National Guard member, was killed in the heinous attack on Wednesday. The other troop who was shot, 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is fighting for his life in a hospital.

“She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. She’s not with us,” Trump said on Thanksgiving. “[Beckstrom was] outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible.”

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspected shooter, was brought to the States as part of then-President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome. The program resettled about 85,000 Afghans in the U.S., after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Trump, on Wednesday night, vowed the “animal” who shot the two troops will “pay a very steep price.” His administration, the next morning, halted “all immigration requests” from Afghanistan.

The president also ordered a “full-scale, rigorous re-examination” of green card holders from 19 “countries of concern,” including Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, and Venezuela.

His Saturday re-post of O’Neill was made on the same day Fox News reported another Afghan national was arrested in Texas for making a terroristic threat in a TikTok video earlier in the week.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested for saying he was building a bomb and intending to use it to harm citizens in the Fort Worth area.