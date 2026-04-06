Joe Kent Promotes Iranian State Media Report About US Trying to Kill Stranded Soldier — Right Before His Rescue

Former Trump administration counterterrorism official Joe Kent traded social media punches with CNN star Jake Tapper on Monday morning after Tapper called him out for sharing an Iranian state media report claiming the U.S. was trying to “kill” the Air Force crew member who was shot down in Iran — hours before the U.S. military saved him.

“Former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent sharing Iranian state-linked outlet nonsense claiming, falsely, that the US was trying to kill the then-lost US pilot,” Tapper posted on X. “Aged rather poorly, I think it’s fair to say.”

Tapper included Kent’s post from Saturday evening, which shared a post from Drop Site News that said Tasnim News, a media outlet tied to Iran’s theocratic regime, was reporting the Trump administration had “lost hope” about bringing home the soldier and had pivoted to “attempting to kill” him, Tasnim reported. Kent shared the post with a caption saying he was “praying for the rescue of our downed pilot & the safe return of our Special Operators going in to get him back.”

And that’s exactly what happened, with President Donald Trump announcing about four hours later “WE GOT HIM!” The crew member — who had been shot down in Iran on Friday — was rescued in a daring mission that involved hundreds of special operations forces and Seal Team 6 saving the troop from a mountainous region in Iran. So it turned out that report about the U.S. trying to kill its own troop was totally bogus.

Kent was irritated that Tapper pointed out he shared the fake Iranian state media story and fired back at the anchor an hour later.

“Tapper’s purpose, like the entire corporate media, is to promote this foolish war & attack anyone who points out how this war isn’t in our nation’s interest,” Kent said. “Read independent media, Iranian media & US media – always question those cheering on wars & always pray for our troops.”

Tapper’s purpose, like the entire corporate media, is to promote this foolish war & attack anyone who points out how this war isn’t in our nation’s interest. Read independent media, Iranian media & US media – always question those cheering on wars & always pray for our troops. https://t.co/0YPkWqW4S2 — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) April 6, 2026

Kent resigned last month in protest over the war against Iran. He claimed Operation Epic Fury was started “due to pressure from Israel” — a claim Trump has called fake news.

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