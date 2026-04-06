Republican Congressman Says U.S. ‘Can’t Leave’ Iran Until It Puts ‘Boots on the Ground’ for a Full-Scale Invasion: ‘I Just Don’t See Any Other Way’

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) told Fox Business on Monday that the Trump administration would not be able to withdraw from its war against Iran until a full-scale invasion with “boots on the ground” takes place.

“I personally think it’s going to be boots– at least special ops, American special operators on the ground, with allied allies in the region and air cover,” said Fallon during an appearance on Mornings with Maria. “We have to change the tact of the Tehran government or we can’t leave. We can’t leave until the job is done.”

After guest host Cheryl Casone questioned, “So, you do believe that we’re going to have some boots on the ground?” Fallon replied:

I just don’t see any other way. I mean, Iran is 93 million people. It’s five times the size of Iraq. It’s larger in size than Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany combined. 93 million people. When we invaded Iraq, they had a population of 25 million people. But here’s the thing that’s in our favor. 80% of the people in Iran hate this regime, so once an action like that is taken, I do believe that people are gonna rise up and the IRGC is gonna melt away, and then we can see some kind of moderate faction coming out and then eventually taking over.

President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure – an act which would be considered a war crime – in a controversial Truth Social post on Sunday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” wrote Trump. “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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