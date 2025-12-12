If the news that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was going on The View shocked you, then be prepared to be shocked again because she’s already booked another appearance.

Executive Producer Brian Teta revealed this week on the Behind the Table podcast that Greene will not only be returning to the show, but she’ll be joining not long after she leaves Congress.

Teta revealed Greene will be back on the show on January 7 during a discussion with Alyssa Farah Griffin, touching on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) run for Senate. Greene will finish her time in Congress on January 5.

“There’s a lot of talk about Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett running for Texas Senate. Now, there are people on our panel who are big fans of Rep. Crockett, she’s always a great guest when she’s here. She’s actually booked again in January, Jan. 6 — the day before Marjorie Taylor Greene returns to The View. We’ve got a lot,” Teta said.

“Oh, how messy of you. I love it,” Griffin responded.

“Yeah, well, things work out the way they work out,” Teta said.

Crockett and Greene have openly clashed in Congress.

The news comes amid some ratings wins for The View as it scored its largest audience in eight months this month and turned in their best-performing telecast with women in the key 25-54 demo in over a year. For the week of December 1, The View ranked number one among daytime talk shows with 2.6 million viewers. By comparison, NBC’s TODAY Third Hour drew 2.1 million and TODAY with Jenna & Friends drew 1.4 million. The View ranks number one in households and ratings for daytime talk shows for the sixth straight season.

Greene announced last month that she is resigning from Congress, admitting she did not want to be put through a “hurtful and hateful primary” against her by President Donald Trump. The announcement was made after her appearance on The View, where Joy Behar even suggested at one point she become a Democrat.

While once one of the president’s most vocal supporters, Greene has grown more critical of Trump and Republicans on issues like healthcare, affordability, and the Epstein files.