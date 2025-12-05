Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump was “furious” with her over her advocacy of the release of the Epstein files, and that doing so would “hurt people.”

Greene sat for an interview with 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday. CBS affiliates across the country offered a preview during local newscasts on Friday night. The congresswoman was one of just four House Republicans to sign a discharge petition calling on the Trump administration to release the Department of Justice’s files on deceased child sex trafficker and former Trump friend Jeffrey Epstein. Ultimately, the petition notched enough signatures to force a vote. The measure passed both houses and was grudgingly signed by Trump, who can release the files without congressional approval, but has declined. The DOJ has until Dec. 19 to release the files.

The month following Trump’s inauguration, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk.” However, over the summer, the Department of Justice changed its tune and stated there was no such list. It was later reported that Bondi told Trump his name appeared in the files. Last month, the House Oversight Committee released a trove of emails to and from Epstein, who spoke of Trump often in cryptic terms. In one email, Epstein said, “I know how dirty Donald is.”

Greene told Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes that she spoke with Trump about the files and her signature on the discharge petition.

“We did talk about the Epstein files,” Greene said. “And he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files. I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

“What did he say?” Stahl asked.

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” Greene replied.

After Greene signed the discharge petition, Trump withdrew his endorsement of year in next year’s midterms. She subsequently announced she will resign from Congress in January.

Watch above via CBS.