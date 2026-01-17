MS NOW Analyst Claims Trump ‘Absolutely’ Wants Pro-ICE and Anti-ICE Protesters to Clash So He Can Invoke Insurrection Act: ‘He’s Manufacturing This’

Democratic strategist Michael Hardaway told MS NOW that President Donald Trump “absolutely” wants to see anti-ICE protesters fighting pro-ICE protesters in the streets because it will give him a reason to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The former advisor to President Barack Obama and the ex-communications director for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) shared his opinion on Alex Witt Reports on Saturday.

Host Alex Witt said the pro-ICE protesters in Minneapolis were being led by “very conservative” influencer Jake Lang, who was pardoned by Trump for his role in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

“Do you think part of the reason this has been organized was to potentially incite a level of violence between the protesters and therefore give the president the reason — the excuse, if you will — to incite the Insurrection Act?” Witt then asked.

Hardaway said he believed that is exactly what is happening.

“Absolutely. This is what he wants,” Hardaway said. “This fake organization has been put forth to cause some sort of conflict so he can both declare an Insurrection Act, but also the idea of, this is the made-for-TV stuff that he wants.”

He continued, “He would rather we talk about these clashes that are happening and the assaults that ICE is forcing on the American people than the terrible economy that he’s overseen.”

Hardaway added:

I think he’s manufacturing this because he wants the news cycle to be about this conflict, instead of the fact that tens of millions of Americans are losing health care. I think that is his strategy.”

His comments came around the same time clips of Lang being attacked and bleeding circulated on X.

Lang organized the “March Against Fraud” on Saturday to protest the “industrial-scale” fraud scheme that has rocked Minnesota.

“You’re being replaced! Do you not understand you’re being replaced!” Lang yelled into a microphone.

He also yelled “We deserve a future for White Americans” and “send the Somalis back,” the New York Post reported.

Lang played Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” in support of federal immigration agents on Saturday — putting him in opposition to a number of anti-ICE protesters who turned up. Several anti-ICE protests have taken place in Minneapolis and nationwide since the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month.

Trump on Friday said he does not plan on using the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, at least for now.

“I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it,” Trump told reporters. “It’s very powerful.”

Watch above.