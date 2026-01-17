Trump Rages Biden’s Cabinet Should Be ‘Arrested’ in Yet Another Autopen Rant



Screenshot

Former President Joe Biden’s autopen usage continues to live rent-free in President Donald Trump’s mind, leading him to rant again on Saturday about arresting those who “illegally ran the Biden Administration.”

Trump famously hung a photo of an autopen in lieu of Biden’s photo on his “Presidential Walk of Fame” leading from the West Wing to the Executive Residence.

“Everyone is asking about the Autopen?” Trump wrote Saturday. “What was done is totally illegal, and anything signed that way is of ‘no further force or effect.'”

The president’s post continued:

The person who “worked” the Autopen had no idea whether or not Biden approved of what he was doing. There was no ORDER in writing, and it was an absolutely illegal act perpetrated by the Radical Left Insurrectionists who illegally ran the Biden Administration. Every one of them should be arrested for what they have done to our Country. They didn’t win the Presidency but, when you think of it, neither did Joe Biden. The whole thing was RIGGED. There must be a price to pay, and it has got to be a BIG ONE!

Trump announced in November, “Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.” Legal experts have contradicted the president, saying he has “no such authority” to overturn a predecessor’s pardons.

Many presidents, including Trump, have used an autopen to sign official documents. Trump even admitted to it this month while ranting about Biden before House Republicans, saying, “And by the way, you ought to make a big deal out of the autopen. The autopen was your precedent.Because most of the things were signed by autopen, and you’re not allowed to do that. I signed very little–.”

In November, social media users pointed out that the Justice Department website included a spate of Trump pardons that had “identical copies of President Donald Trump’s signature.”

“Within hours of the online speculation, the administration replaced copies of the pardons with new ones that did not feature identical signatures,” PBS reported. “It insisted Trump, who mercilessly mocked his predecessor’s use of an autopen, had originally signed all the Nov. 7 pardons himself and blamed “technical” and staffing issues for the error.”